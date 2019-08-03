OFFERS
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Sodexo catering manager inducted into ‘No Kid Hungry’ Hall of Fame

Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s Cory Nauert is now a member of the 2019 No Kid Hungry Hall of Fame. Courtesy Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 2:14 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s Sodexo Kitchen Lead and Catering manager is now a member of the 2019 No Kid Hungry Hall of Fame.

Cory Nauert is one of the educators and administrators from school districts across the country nominated by members of their local community “for going above and beyond to find innovative ways to make sure meals are accessible and fun for kids,” said Victoria Vita, Sodexo food service director said in a press release.

“We congratulate Cory for being recognized,” said Vita. “She is truly a super hero who goes above and beyond to make summer meals fun, healthy and delicious.”

According to Vita, summer can be the hungriest time of year for many children from low-income families.

“When schools close, students no longer get school meals, and families struggle to put food on the table,” Vita said. “Summer hunger can have a long-term impact on a child’s health, ability to learn and general well-being. No Kid Hungry and its partners focus on connecting kids to the national Summer Meals Program as a critical way to end childhood hunger.

The purpose of the No Kid Hungry program is to end childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need.

“This is a problem we know how to solve,” Vita said. “No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.”

Visit NoKidHungry.org for more information.

