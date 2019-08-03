OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State CTE association recognizes Valley Academy

Valley Academy Fire Science Instructor Steve Darby’s program was recognized as the state’s career and technical education program of the year at the July 13-17 this year’s Association of Career and Technical Education of Arizona conference in Tucson. Courtesy Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education

Valley Academy Fire Science Instructor Steve Darby’s program was recognized as the state’s career and technical education program of the year at the July 13-17 this year’s Association of Career and Technical Education of Arizona conference in Tucson. Courtesy Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 1:35 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education recently celebrated as two of its teachers were recognized at this year’s Association of Career and Technical Education of Arizona conference.

photo

Valley Academy Fire Science Instructor Steve Darby’s program was recognized as the state’s career and technical education program of the year at the July 13-17 this year’s Association of Career and Technical Education of Arizona conference in Tucson. Courtesy Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education

Mal Cooper, photography teacher at Sedona Red Rock High School, was named the association’s CTE teacher of the year at the conference, held July 13-17 in Tucson.

Cooper, said Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir, is “an outstanding teacher [whose] students have won several regional, state and national awards.”

“Mal is active in evaluation and adjustments to the professional standards in digital photography in Arizona,” Weir said. “Her students scored the highest in the state on the end of program state exit test in photography.”

The association recognized Valley Academy’s Fire Science program as CTE Program of the Year. The program is taught by Steve Darby, who has served on several state fire science curriculum evaluation groups for Arizona CTE department, Weir said.

“Over 80% of his students completing the program have went on to higher education in the fire science program and/or working in the fire science industry as a career,” Weir said. “Steve has his students take the Arizona State Fire Fighter I and II tests for certification after they complete the program.”

According to Weir, Darby has worked with Yavapai College to offer his students 15 college credits for its Fire Science Program.

The recognition by the Career and Technical Education association “means a great deal to VACTE and the community when your peers from around the state select our staff and programs as the top in the state,” Weir said.

“They deserve the recognition for the hard work and care they put into educating their students so they can have a successful career and life,” Weir said.

The association also named Weir ACTE Region 5 CTE Administrator of the Year. Weir will move on to the ACTE National CTE Administrator of the Year Award competition in December. Region winners will start with interviews in October as part of the contest.

Cooper will compete against award winners in the West, Alaska, Hawaii and a few international areas in career and technical education, Weir said.

Sedona-Red Rock is a satellite district for Valley Academy. Darby teaches at Valley Academy’s central campus in Cottonwood.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Valley Academy fire science named outstanding CTE program
VACTE students meet Gov. Ducey at state inauguration
Q&A with Verde Valley Teacher of the Week Steve Darby
Bob Weir named Career and Technical Education’s Administrator of the Year
Camp Verde's Steve Darby to teach fire science curriculum for VACTE

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
06
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News