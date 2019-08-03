Strategic planning, efficiency procedures on Mingus retreat agenda
COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Mingus Union School Board will hold its annual retreat immediately following its regular monthly meeting.
As of Friday afternoon, agendas for the regular meeting and the retreat were not available. District Superintendent Mike Westcott said primary discussion points for the retreat include closed campus discussion, curriculum audit update, out-of-state and international travel policies, sports fees, poverty level/living wage, Workmen’s Compensation, chain of command, agenda and meeting streamlining, strategic planning, and a two-hour Arizona School Boards Association training on effective meetings.
The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., Westcott said. Likely agenda items, according to Westcott, include approval of staff evaluators, special education service providers, an Intergovernmental Agreement with Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education, and an informational discussion on drug testing for students participating in AIA-sanctioned activities.
The Mingus Union High School District governing board will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the school’s library, located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.
Typically, the district’s governing board meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the school library. But this month’s regular meeting’s time was changed to take place immediately prior to the board’s annual retreat.
The district will post a copy of the official agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting. The district can add, change or remove items from its draft agenda prior to the official agenda’s release, no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting.
For the most up-to-date agenda, visit mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.
