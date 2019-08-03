OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Supervisors to discuss property tax hike at Monday meeting

Daily Courier courtesy photo

Daily Courier courtesy photo

By SUE TONES Staff Reporter
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 2:20 p.m.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will begin its Aug. 5 meeting with a Truth in Taxation hearing, a hearing on tax levies and the budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott.

The board intends to raise the Yavapai County portion of the primary property taxes over last year’s level, a proposed increase of $8.5 million or 18%. The increase does not include increased primary property taxes received from new construction or any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

For example, on a home valued at $100,000, the property tax would increase by $30.73.

The board will resolve into the board of directors of the following special and improvement districts to approve budgets for the 2019-20 fiscal year.Following the Truth in Taxation portion of the meeting, the supervisors will convene into a special meeting to adopt the FY2019-20 budget.

A special meeting to approve the tax rate is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Administration Services Building.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

$191M county budget goes to vote Monday: Meeting also will include 'truth in taxation' hearing
County administrator gives notice of a tax rise
Fiscal budget headlines Yavapai College District Governing Board June meetings
County Library District to raise tax
County libraries can count on more $$$ from taxpayers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
06
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News