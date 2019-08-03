Supervisors to discuss property tax hike at Monday meeting
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will begin its Aug. 5 meeting with a Truth in Taxation hearing, a hearing on tax levies and the budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott.
The board intends to raise the Yavapai County portion of the primary property taxes over last year’s level, a proposed increase of $8.5 million or 18%. The increase does not include increased primary property taxes received from new construction or any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.
For example, on a home valued at $100,000, the property tax would increase by $30.73.
The board will resolve into the board of directors of the following special and improvement districts to approve budgets for the 2019-20 fiscal year.Following the Truth in Taxation portion of the meeting, the supervisors will convene into a special meeting to adopt the FY2019-20 budget.
A special meeting to approve the tax rate is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Administration Services Building.
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Andres Carrillo, 1946-2019
- Jerome Council gives green light to purchase of kiosks
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...