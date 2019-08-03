Supervisors to discuss property tax hike at Monday meeting

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will begin its Aug. 5 meeting with a Truth in Taxation hearing, a hearing on tax levies and the budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott.

The board intends to raise the Yavapai County portion of the primary property taxes over last year’s level, a proposed increase of $8.5 million or 18%. The increase does not include increased primary property taxes received from new construction or any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

For example, on a home valued at $100,000, the property tax would increase by $30.73.

The board will resolve into the board of directors of the following special and improvement districts to approve budgets for the 2019-20 fiscal year.Following the Truth in Taxation portion of the meeting, the supervisors will convene into a special meeting to adopt the FY2019-20 budget.

A special meeting to approve the tax rate is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Administration Services Building.