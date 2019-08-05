OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 05
Weather  100.0° weather icon
Police seek help in identifying items recovered in burglary arrest

Benjamin Romero

Benjamin Romero

Staff Reports
Originally Published: August 5, 2019 10:18 a.m.

CLARKDALE – The Clarkdale Police Department is asking citizens in the Verde Valley who may have been burglarized to contact the department in an attempt to identify property that was retrieved in the recent arrest of Benjamin Romero July 26.

“There are many items that are not particularized to some of the known burglaries in the Clarkdale and Cottonwood area. If you have been burglarized and have not reported the issue, please contact the Clarkdale Police Department at 928-634-2921 or your local law enforcement agency,” according to a Clarkdale PD news release.

If you have any questions, please contact Sgt. Nicole Florisi at 928-649-7700. Additional information will be posted on the Town of Clarkdale website at http://www.clarkdale.az.gov when it becomes available.

