Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
COTTONWOOD – A Cottonwood man who attempted to elude authorities after police tried to pull him over Friday has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail for several felony charges.
A news release from Cottonwood PD Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said officers were already aware that 29-year-old Glen Jose Hedgecock had a felony warrant when they saw him driving in the 700 block of North Main Street at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
As officers tried to pull him over, Kuhlt said Hedgecock sped up and tried to flee from the officers but was slowed by traffic.
“Officers were able to box him in and take him into custody. It was discovered there were two juveniles and an infant in the vehicle with him,” said Kuhlt.
Hedgecock was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for the felony warrant out of Yavapai County for probation violation, a misdemeanor warrant out of Mayer, felony flight, endangerment (felony) and driving on a suspended driver’s license (misdemeanor).
