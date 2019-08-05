OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Aug. 05
Weather  95.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man

Glen Jose Hedgecock. Cottonood PD courtesy photo

Glen Jose Hedgecock. Cottonood PD courtesy photo

Staff Reports
Originally Published: August 5, 2019 10:30 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – A Cottonwood man who attempted to elude authorities after police tried to pull him over Friday has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail for several felony charges.

A news release from Cottonwood PD Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said officers were already aware that 29-year-old Glen Jose Hedgecock had a felony warrant when they saw him driving in the 700 block of North Main Street at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

As officers tried to pull him over, Kuhlt said Hedgecock sped up and tried to flee from the officers but was slowed by traffic.

“Officers were able to box him in and take him into custody. It was discovered there were two juveniles and an infant in the vehicle with him,” said Kuhlt.

Hedgecock was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for the felony warrant out of Yavapai County for probation violation, a misdemeanor warrant out of Mayer, felony flight, endangerment (felony) and driving on a suspended driver’s license (misdemeanor).

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood PD: Officer discovers stolen Texas Camaro during traffic stop
Man tells officers he can't remember his birthday during wellness check
Burglary, theft of a weapon charges filed against Backus
Cottonwood man arrested for heroin possession, intent to sell
UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
06
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News