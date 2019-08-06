AB Massage Therapy expands to Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – After five years in Cottonwood, licensed massage therapist Amber Brandt recently opened AB Massage Therapy in Camp Verde in the Wingfield Plaza.

“I saw a need for therapeutic services in Camp Verde due to the influx of clients from Camp Verde seeking service at our Cottonwood location,” Brandt said in a news release. “As I got to know the clientele, I started asking more questions and did some additional research and found very limited amount of services in the area. It was then I knew I needed to work toward a plan to bring massage services to the Camp Verde location.”

AB Massage Therapy services include deep tissue, relaxation, prenatal, myofascial release, cranial-sacral therapy, hot stone, Thai and Lomi Lomi. AB Massage Therapy also offers medical, oncology, and fibromyalgia massage services.

AB Massage Therapy also recently won the 2019 Reader’s Choice award for Best Massage at her Cottonwood location.

AB Massage Therapy is located at 564 S. Main St. Suite 110A in Camp Verde.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 928-235-8821. Or visit massagebook.com/Camp_Verde~Massage~campverde?src=external.

Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon until 7 p.m. Monday and Friday.

