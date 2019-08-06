OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 06
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Committee not required to pursue consolidation 2019 election

Judge David Mackey

Judge David Mackey

Originally Published: August 6, 2019 1:29 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – The Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools is not required to seek a consolidation election in 2019, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey ruled Friday.

Though the committee’s Motion for Relief from Judgment was denied, Mackey’s ruling explained that his Oct. 5, 2018 stipulated judgment did not require an election take place in 2019 to consolidate the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts.

“Nothing in the stipulated judgment prevents the committee from proceeding with a school district consolidation election process in future years,” Mackey stated in his Aug. 2 ruling. “The committee will just need to proceed without the agreement of the plaintiffs that they will not challenge the forms approved in the stipulated judgment.”

Mackey’s ruling stated that Mingus Union could not challenge an election “if they did proceed in 2019 and [the committee] used the form of petition as agreed for that election cycle.”

“The promises of the plaintiffs not to challenge the legality of the committee’s school district consolidation election process based on the arguments that were made in this litigation or that could have been made in this litigation apply into the future and are not limited this election cycle,” the Aug. 2 ruling stated.

The ruling also stated that regardless of which judge is involved in future litigation between the two sides, if the committee “uses the same forms, the plaintiffs will have a hard time arguing that the form of the petition or superintendent’s checklist as set forth by the stipulated judgment are flawed.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Judge Mackey approves consolidation petition form, checklist for November 2019 election
Mingus says no on request to delay consolidation election
Consolidation compromise moves forward in Superior Court
Judge Mackey accepts change to consolidation ruling as Mingus Union votes 5-to-0 to retain right to oppose merger
New legal filing accuses Mingus of Open Meeting Law violation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
06
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News