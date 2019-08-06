OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 06
CV Council to again address sports complex, HR position

Originally Published: August 6, 2019 2 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde’s town staff has asked council to reject all three bids to complete Phase 1B of the town’s sports complex, and to direct staff to revise the plans and specifications and rebid Phase 1B.

Wednesday, council will consider town staff’s suggestion.

In July, council held a work session to discuss the approximately $3.1 million remaining to build the first phase of the sports complex.

Of the three bids that came in on the complex, Kinney Construction came in with the low bid, $3,460,946.65.

Phase 1B bid items would include two lighted soccer/football fields and two lighted baseball/softball fields, as well as lighted parking lots, an open turf area, ramadas, eight pickleball courts, two tennis courts, plazas, sidewalks, an entry gate and monument sign, shade structures, perimeter fencing, and landscaping.

Plans for the main parking lot along the south side would include space for about 250 cars and an additional 30-40 cars in a secondary lot to the north.

The complex also includes an existing parking lot that was constructed on the park’s east end and is part of the Perimeter Trail project.

Plans for the completed secondary lot include an asphalt millings surface and space for about 40 cars as well as about 10 vehicles pulling horse trailers.

HR Director

Council will also consider a new job description for a human resources director.

The proposed description, contrary to council’s request at its July 24 meeting, does not combine the job with the town’s risk manager position.

“At this time, a current risk manager completely encompasses the responsibilities of risk management as one person,” council’s Aug. 7 agenda packet states.

“An organization is better served with these responsibilities separated into two areas, as we have seen with liability expenses down and our workers compensation at an incredibly low level.”

Council will also consider a proposed restructuring of the Marshal’s Office’s organizational chart. Council will also consider an agreement for library support services and membership in the Yavapai Library Network – YLN.

Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

The meeting’s agenda, which includes the proposed HR director job description, is available at campverde.az.gov.

For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter: @BillHelm42

