Homeless Center looking for new home

The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition could be homeless as of Aug. 31.

If so, they would be the second homeless organization in the Verde Valley to go homeless and to close its facility, after the Sedona Area Homeless Alliance also had to shut down its homeless drop-in center in June.

The local group was planning to move its popular drop-in day center from their current location on South Main Street in Cottonwood down the street to South 15th Street at the end of August.

But now that landlord has other plans for the building, explained VHC Director Raena Avalon, and they had not signed a lease yet.

The VVHC had received P&Z approval for their new location, but were awaiting a hearing on an appeal from some neighbors, she said. Now that hearing won’t be needed, she said.

The homeless drop-in center on South Main Street is open Monday through Friday afternoons and serves as a hot-weather shelter and a place for people to get some food, snacks and water. The homeless also are counseled on how to look for jobs, seek housing, get health care and other services.

Because the VVHC group was planning on leaving the current location, the owner on South Main Street rented it out to somebody else starting Sept. 1, she said.

“So we need to be out by August 31st,” Avalon said. The director said she is looking for a new location in Cottonwood and even looked a couple on Monday.

Avalon said she is “very hopeful” that the group can find another location. They have raised enough money through donations and grants to rent a building and to run the shelter for a year.

The shelter serves as a cold-weather shelter in the winter. Avalon said she get about 30 to 40 people during different parts of the day on hot days right now, and 12 people on cold-weather overnight stays. The group was hoping to move to have a larger space, because they have been turning people away, she said.

“Thank you so much for your community support throughout the last year. It is because of you, that 21 people have found jobs and 17 people have become housed,” she said.

Avalon said if anyone has space to rent they should “definitely call me. We would like to have a commercial kitchen,” Avalon said.

According to its website, the next meeting of the VVHC is Aug. 22, noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village Conference Room, 201 E Mingus Ave in Cottonwood. 928-202-1176.