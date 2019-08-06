Letter: Changes in store for Clear Creek Cemetery

Editor:

A historic cemetery, that can be dated back to the 1800’s, can be found at the end of Old Church Road in Camp Verde. Clear Creek Cemetery, a pioneer cemetery, is maintained solely by volunteers and entirely funded with donations.

Several years ago, Board President, Bea Richmond passed away. Bea arranged for me, specifically, to take her role and responsibilities of the cemetery. This inherited responsibility has come with its own rewards and challenges. With the endless support and dedication from the other board members, we have made progress in the revitalization of Clear Creek Cemetery. I cannot thank them enough.

Recently we lost one of our most beloved board members, Pam Jackson. Pam was the one that always had a way of lighting a fire under all of us. She contributed so much time and her personal money to the care of the cemetery. Although Pam is no longer here to push us forward, her daughter Rise’ Pavey and her wife Heather Risk have picked up the torch that Pam passed on and have stepped up to take over. Thank you, ladies, and Welcome to the board.

We also want to welcome another board member, Barbie Bridge. Thank you for all of your tremendous effort.

I want to thank all of the board members for their support because it would be impossible for any one person to do this. Thank you Ben Bueller, Kelly Holloman, Brenda Hauser, Wes Girard, Rise’ Pavey, Heather Risk and Barbie Bridge for all you do.

Continuous improvement is our goal. We have beautification plans that include a memorial contemplation area that will include benches. We are also looking at the opportunity to enlarge the size of the cemetery, increasing the number of available plots. As mentioned in the first paragraph, our cemetery is entirely funded with donations and all maintenance, including beautification, are completed solely by volunteers. Please consider making a donation to preserve this historic cemetery. We would also gladly welcome volunteers for clean-up projects, fence improvements, shovel rocks or sand and perform grounds maintenance.

The cemetery has never charged money for the plots but we do appreciate any donations, big or small. Even a dollar helps. We do have a part time groundskeeper and the Adult Probation Department helps us control the weeds. Please help us to maintain the cemetery. Donations can be sent to PO Box 1464, Camp Verde, Az 86322 or you can call me at 928-821-1052.

Linda Callahan

Camp Verde