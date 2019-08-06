Making parking safer in Jerome
Jerome town workers installed curbs and concrete for parking on Monday.
Jerome was awarded $28,000 by the Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Foundation to be used for parking improvements, according to a town news release. The money is meant to go toward the installation of a curb and gutter along the Main Street parking area as well as a concrete island along Hull Avenue.
“Curb and gutter along the Main Street parking area will greatly improve the safety and aesthetic appearance of the parking spaces, and channel drainage to stop erosion that has been taking place. It will also serve as a barrier to prevent vehicles from traveling down the hillside,” the release states.
A concrete island on Hull Avenue will also help delineate parking spaces and enhance usability, according to the town.
