Multi Genre Essay: Dreamers

Editor's Note: Mingus Union High School English teachers Molly Westcott and Christian Fuller had their students do a year-long multi-genre essay during the 2018-19 school year. The following is one of four of those essays selected for publication on verdenews.com.

Monday 05 November 2018

Dear diary,

Today I woke up in an amazing mood. I was ready to see my friends and some teachers (because tbh i dont like most of them.) But today I walked into third period (biology), and my teacher is one of those teachers that always lets us know what's going on in the real world, even if he’s not the right or indicated person. He told us that DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) has been one of the biggest controversial topics lately and let me tell you when those words came out of his mouth, my heart sank to my stomach. I didn't know what to think or say, DACA is the reason i will be going off to college next year, it's my only opportunity to be someone better than who my parents were. I came into this country illegally at the age of 2, without knowing where I was going and what life was going to throw at me. Now that i'm 18, and i have a dream, US Citizens don't think it’s right. I have a dream to be a neonatal nurse, and without DACA I can’t accomplish my dream. DACA helps protect eligible immigrant youth who came to the United States when the were children from deportation, and allows them to have a work permit. Honestly i just don't want the legality of DACA to change. Many of us illegal immigrants deserve a chance to dream, If we all believe in the american dream, then why is DACA controversial?

Sincerely,

Guadalupe Hernandez

Recipe for Guadalupe

3 cups illegal

2 cups innocence

2 cups of dream

2 cups of anger

½ cup of overachiever

¼ a cup of sweetener

Pour six cups of illegal into the blender, cut four cups of innocence, two cups of dream, two cups of anger, and throw them in the blender. Wait until fully blended. Add one fourth of overachiever and one fourth of sweetener. Simply pour it into a cup and enjoy. :)

Guadalupe Hernandez

A DREAMER

Who are you? How would you describe yourself?

I am Guadalupe, I describe myself as a young outgoing girl. I play many sports and have some of the best grades.

How old are you?

I am 17, but will be 18 in a few months.

Where do you currently go to school?

I am currently going to Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood, Arizona.

What do you want to become?

I want to become a neonatal intensive care nurse, because I've always had a good connection with kids, and babies are so much more adorable and easy to love.

What do you think about removing DACA and how will it affect you?

I think that once it is finally removed it will have a great effect on people like me, our parents brought “us” to have a better life. But without the permission of the united states or president i can't get to where i want.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of having the parents I have, thanks to them I am who I am today, and who I’ll be tomorrow. I will always be so grateful for having the parents i do. They have pushed and motivated me every day. They are the most encouraging parents EVER! Even though they do get a little cranky sometimes [laughs] but i still am truly thankful for them.

Poem

Never did I choose to come illegally

Walking down the alley to my destiny

Getting good grades, working with no raise

Not dying, but crying

My parents with high expectations, yet no patience

I just want to have fun and not be on the run

Many think I'm different, but that's just their better judgment

I'm most proud of my parents, their love and support is as impeccable as the size of a giant

As we unite, we rise

I want to be heard, with each and one of my words

As to DACA being removed we would just prove that our country is incapable of keeping us united, with all ‘men’ not being equal, but illegal

Class Assignment

Guadalupe Hernandez

Mrs. Guth

English 10

08 Jan 2006

● What is an important memory of the past and how does it help shape who you are today?

I will always remember the day my mom got arrested and deported. The most terrifying day of my life. I was only 10, playing in my room with dolls, and my mom, well she was cooking some delicious food, and my dad was watching caso cerrado. We were enjoying time spent at home, because my mom and dad ALWAYS worked, i didn’t really see them, i would go to school then to my aunts house until my mom could pick me up. so anytime spent with them was precious. I remember my mom called my dad and I for dinner, she had made chiles rellenos. And that’s when i remember someone knocking on the door, and my dad opened it, because my mom was setting up the table. I remember them asking for “Maria Hernandez,” they said they had come for her and the image of my mom getting handcuffed and taken into a cop car will always replay in my mind. I didn’t eat, my dad try and keep me calm, he couldn’t stop working nor could i stop going to school, he tried helping my mom but couldn’t. This event helped shape who i am today, because my dad is now raising me without my mom. I still talk to her everyday to let her know how i’m doing, but it’s not the same. I miss her so much. My mom is the reason i want to be who I want to be, to make her proud.

A Letter

Dear Mom,

I miss you so so much! Every day spent apart from you is so dull. I hope you’re doing good. There’s nothing new here, besides dads working a lot to pay all the bills. We also found a lawyer that’s going to help with your case, I’m also going to find a part time job to help dad out in the house. We miss you everyday and we are working to get you home to us soon. The procedure is time consuming and takes many days to complete. We hope you are staying well and keeping your mind off of this drama. We are all doing okay and we don’t want you to worry about us.

As soon as we have more information, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, stay strong and don’t give up.

WE LOVE YOU!

Your loving family