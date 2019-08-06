OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 06
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

New school year at Camp Verde Elementary

Originally Published: August 6, 2019 1:11 p.m.

Camp Verde Elementary School welcomed its students to school Monday as classes began at 7:50 a.m. Jaclyn Campbell, the school’s new principal, greeted students curbside as they arrived on campus, many with their parents.

“Our school is a place of discovery, friendship, exploration, and learning. It is a special place, one in which life-long connections are formed,” the school’s website says.

photo

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Under the Weather<br>Teachers get creative in <br>light of school conditions
Meet the teacher at Camp Verde schools
VERDE VALLEY EDUCATOR OF THE WEEK: Melissa Howe
Camp Verde Alternative High commencement<br><i>First graduating class received diplomas</i>
Educational transitions take careful preparation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
06
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News