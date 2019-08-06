New school year at Camp Verde Elementary
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 1:11 p.m.
Camp Verde Elementary School welcomed its students to school Monday as classes began at 7:50 a.m. Jaclyn Campbell, the school’s new principal, greeted students curbside as they arrived on campus, many with their parents.
“Our school is a place of discovery, friendship, exploration, and learning. It is a special place, one in which life-long connections are formed,” the school’s website says.
Most Read
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Cottonwood Council to address winery project, rec center rates
- Aug. 14 open house for Verde Ranch RV Resort
- RED AND RIPE FOR THE PICKIN’ -- Visitors come from distant parts of state to buy Camp Verde tomatoes
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Top 5 family camping and fishing spots in Arizona
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...