OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 06
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Charles Barrett, 1963-2019

Charles Barrett

Charles Barrett

Originally Published: August 6, 2019 11:58 a.m.

Charles Barrett, age 55, of Cornville, left our presence on July 14, 2019, at his home on Page Springs Road.

Born on Nov. 27, 1963, to Charles and Virginia Barrett of Ojai, California, Charles attended The Thacher School in Ojai, California, and then went on to study and earn a degree in electrical engineering at the California Technical Institute in Pasadena, California.

Charles moved on from there to work on a Switching Power Supply Program for the US Military.

He was very active in the LGBT Community in Sedona and the Verde Valley, and was the unofficial Ambassador to visitors and new arrivals to the area.

He held great interest in kitchen gadgets, vintage recipes, cars and his community.

Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Samantha Barrett; and his mother, Virginia Barrett.

He is survived by his father, Charles “Chuck” Barrett Sr.

He is missed deeply by his entire community and everyone he met along the way.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Charles on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at The Old Town Red Rooster, 901 N. Main St. in Cottonwood from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with light finger foods and a cash bar.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Dennis Keith Hartley, 1943-2019
Obituary: Virginia ‘Ginny’ (Gage) Carpenter Burns 1943-2019
Obituary: Carlton Lee Camp 1926-2019
Page Springs Cellars supports non-profits
Obituary: Charles Russell Turner 1987-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News