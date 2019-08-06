Obituary: Charles Barrett, 1963-2019
Charles Barrett, age 55, of Cornville, left our presence on July 14, 2019, at his home on Page Springs Road.
Born on Nov. 27, 1963, to Charles and Virginia Barrett of Ojai, California, Charles attended The Thacher School in Ojai, California, and then went on to study and earn a degree in electrical engineering at the California Technical Institute in Pasadena, California.
Charles moved on from there to work on a Switching Power Supply Program for the US Military.
He was very active in the LGBT Community in Sedona and the Verde Valley, and was the unofficial Ambassador to visitors and new arrivals to the area.
He held great interest in kitchen gadgets, vintage recipes, cars and his community.
Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Samantha Barrett; and his mother, Virginia Barrett.
He is survived by his father, Charles “Chuck” Barrett Sr.
He is missed deeply by his entire community and everyone he met along the way.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Charles on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at The Old Town Red Rooster, 901 N. Main St. in Cottonwood from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with light finger foods and a cash bar.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
