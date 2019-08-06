Obituary: Dennis E. Philips, 1927-2019
Dennis E. Philips, 91, resident of Camp Verde, Arizona, died at home May 18, 2019. Denny was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan.
His family moved to Phoenix in the early 1940s.
He joined the Army for a tour in Korea. He worked on his Dad’s dairy farm for 10 years.
He found the love of his life, Mary, of 47 years. She passed on in 2006.
He worked as Arizona Laborers until he retired. But even after that he worked for many people and kept busy. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, followed by Burial at Middle Verde Cemetery. After, there will be a Celebration of Life at 1458 N. Powderhorn Road, Camp Verde, Arizona.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhom.com.
Information provided by survivors.
