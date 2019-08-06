Rainbow Acres tours Camp Verde Marshal’s Office

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office opened its doors last week to Rainbow Acres, a long-term residential program for adults with developmental disabilities.

According to Marshal Corey Rowley, Rainbow Acres asked to bring some of its residents, known as ranchers, to the Marshal’s Office for a tour.

“They had ranchers interested in visiting a police department,” Rowley said.

The tour was interactive, Rowley said, as the ranchers saw a demonstration by CVMO K-9 handler and trainer Dep. Jeff Bowers, Yavapai-Apache Police Officer Joshua Collins, and their dogs, Claymore and Loki, respectively.

Ranchers sat in Marshal’s patrol vehicle and learned about the lights and sirens. Ranchers also met dispatchers, investigators, sergeants and deputies, as well as evidence technicians.

Each rancher received a Marshal’s Office water bottle, stickers and pencils, and ate pizza for lunch.

“We were extremely pleased to have them tour our facility and share our profession with them,” Rowley said. “We are already in the planning stages for more ranchers to visit.”

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42