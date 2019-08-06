OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 06
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rainbow Acres tours Camp Verde Marshal’s Office

Yavapai-Apache Police Officer Joshua Collins, and K-9 officer Loki, do a demonstration for ranchers from Rainbow Acres during a tour of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. VVN/Bill Helm

Yavapai-Apache Police Officer Joshua Collins, and K-9 officer Loki, do a demonstration for ranchers from Rainbow Acres during a tour of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. VVN/Bill Helm

Originally Published: August 6, 2019 1:24 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office opened its doors last week to Rainbow Acres, a long-term residential program for adults with developmental disabilities.

According to Marshal Corey Rowley, Rainbow Acres asked to bring some of its residents, known as ranchers, to the Marshal’s Office for a tour.

“They had ranchers interested in visiting a police department,” Rowley said.

The tour was interactive, Rowley said, as the ranchers saw a demonstration by CVMO K-9 handler and trainer Dep. Jeff Bowers, Yavapai-Apache Police Officer Joshua Collins, and their dogs, Claymore and Loki, respectively.

Ranchers sat in Marshal’s patrol vehicle and learned about the lights and sirens. Ranchers also met dispatchers, investigators, sergeants and deputies, as well as evidence technicians.

Each rancher received a Marshal’s Office water bottle, stickers and pencils, and ate pizza for lunch.

“We were extremely pleased to have them tour our facility and share our profession with them,” Rowley said. “We are already in the planning stages for more ranchers to visit.”

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai-Apache officer ‘always wanted to be a K-9 handler’
Margie Beach named director of communications at Rainbow Acres
New website launch for Rainbow Acres
Rainbow Acres Choir tours California
Oklahoma woman gets child abuse probation in Camp Verde

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
06
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News