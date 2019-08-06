Woman rescued from Granite Mountain Memorial Trail near Yarnell

YARNELL – Saturday, at about 1:30 p.m., Yavapai County Sherrif’s deputies were dispatched to the Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial trail near Yarnell regarding a 59-year-old woman suffering from heat stroke, according to a news release.

The victim was about one mile up the steep incline from the trailhead. Fortunately, an off-duty EMT was in the area and able to stay with her until Yarnell Fire personnel arrived.

The woman suffered extreme heat stroke symptoms including loss of consciousness, disorientation and high body temperature.

It was determined the woman would be airlifted from the scene.

A Department of Public Safety Ranger crew was called out.

When Rangers arrived, a DPS medic rappelled down to the patient, stabilized her and returned to the hovering helicopter for transportation to a Phoenix area hospital.

Deputies indicated the temperature along the trail was 103 degrees.

First-responders discourage hiking alone; this victim was fortunate to have help nearby who provided first aid and a link to medical personnel.