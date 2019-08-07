Multi-Genre Essay: Sadness
Dear Happiness,
Where were you today? I needed your help. I've been more and more depressed lately. I feel like I'm worthless to my family, to my friends, and to this whole world. I'm living a life without a purpose, a life that's not for me anymore. I don't want to live a life where I am constantly trying to find myself and know who I really am. I've been smiling through my pain because you never came to my rescue. You stay hidden behind the demons that are drowning me. Please next time be brave and come help me!
Sadly,
Me
Counseling: Friday, October 18
Counselor: So, how have you been today, Alice?
Alice: I’ve been doing good lately. How ‘bout you?
Alice’s Mind: I’ve been feeling sad like every other day. It’s nothing new.
Counselor: I’ve been doing great. Thanks for asking.
Alice: Yup, no problem.
Alice’s Mind: I just want to go home.
Counselor: So, your mother has informed me that you haven’t been eating lately, why is that?
Alice: I’ve been eating at school in the morning and afternoon, sometimes I’m still full once I get home for dinner or my mom just makes some kind of weird food that I don’t really like.
Alice’s Mind: Since when does my mom notice me? I don’t eat because i just don’t really feel like eating. Or when I eat I feel sick.
Counselor: Hmmm, well teens and children are very picky about what they eat nowadays. Well your mother also says that you’re behaving better and you seem more happy lately.
Alice: Yup I am a picky eater(nods). Oh. Yes. I have been doing my chores, listening to what i am told, and yes I have been happy lately. I’ve just been trying to be more positive and locate a positive attitude; an example for my younger cousins since they are looking up to me.
Alice’s Mind: I have to behave or Mom is gonna send me back to dad or send me to a military school. And I’m not really happy. I’ve just gotten better at hiding my pain, and showing more of a smile to everyone.
Counselor: Well it seems like everything is going well for you, doesn’t it? I’ll be seeing you again next Tuesday. Hope you have a good week! Til’ next time.
Alice: Okay. See ya! (Waves goodbye walking out of the room)
Alice’s Mind: Finally, I can go home and see my dog, Thor. He knows what I'm going through and I don’t have to answer so many questions. I can just sit and pet his soft white fur.
Wounded
Lost in my own head
Searching with an aching heart
Looking for myself
.Are you okay parody (Ready-AJR)
Are you okay?
You're feeling Down, you're feeling lonely
Back of the Classroom, and they thinking you’re goofy
Teenage girl, really faking her smiles
Watch her smiling and laughing and playing these classmates
Catch her stare, little tears
Ask her if she’s okay and say there’s nothing to fear
Someday she’ll be fine, but still always be faking
Hiding behind a Do Not Disturb sign
She hopes everyone will forget her, and everyone has
Forgot her name
Teenage girl
She knows no one understands her
When everyone is living their happy lives
Can you see a lonely girl when she smiles ?
Are you ready for life?
No more Pretending?
Meeting Anxiety
Anxiety loves sitting on my shoulder during my English class. His ghostl-like figure flys and roams around me while I’m trying to prepare for my presentation. He wonders around my head, moving down to my stomach, twisting, and playfully punching me. Then he’ll make my legs bounce up and down. Anxiety knows that I’m really trying to impress everyone with my knowledge and writing skills. He knows that I’m scared to embarrass myself and have everyone laugh at me. Sometimes Confidence follow me around so we can show off together, but little do I know, Anxiety feeds on Confidence. My friend, Confidence is no match for my nemesis, Anxiety.
Rules of being Depressed
rULE #1: Push everyone away
RULE #2: HIDE YOUR SADNESS BEHIND A SMILE
RULE # 3: POST DEPRESSING QUOTES ON SOCIAL MEDIA
RULE #4: LISTEN TO DEPRESSING MUSIC DURING HAPPY TIMES
RULE #5: DON’T EAT ANY HOLIDAY FOOD WHEN YOU'RE REALLY HUNGRY
RULE #6: SLEEP ALL DAY EVERY DAY
RULE #7: RARELY TAKE SHOWERS; LEAVE HAIR GREASY
RULE #8: REMEMBER, FAILING GRADES ARE OKAY
RULE #9: GIVE UP ALL FAVORITE SPORTS
RULE #10: REMINDER: YOU NEVER HAVE A PURPOSE IN LIFE
Morning Announcements
Lately have you felt that you’re without a purpose? Feeling lonely and depressed? Have you stopped being active and lost interest in your favorite sport? It may not be you feeling this way; maybe a friend is. See your counselor to sign-up for this newly-formed support group of teens who feel the same vibe. The group will have their first meeting after school in the Library from 3:30pm to 5:00pm this coming Thursday.
Today’s uplifting quote:
“Even the Darkest Night will end and the Sun will Rise”
-Victor Hugo author of Les Miserables (The Miserable) i.e.me
Key Depressed Pie ( serves 1)
Hiding Crust
1 ½ cups of Laughter
⅓ cup of smiles
6 cups of fake happiness
Real Fillings
Two 14 ounce cans of anxiety
4 ounces of a broken heart, broken in small pieces
¾ cups of loneliness
Terrible Cream Topping
1 cup of challenging parent-teen crap
¼ cup Fake Friends
½ teaspoon of Suicidal Thoughts
INSTRUCTIONS:
For the HIding Crust
Preheat oven to 420˙
Mix Laughter, Smiles, and Fake Happiness in Small Bowl.
Pour the crumbles of Fake Personality into a medium pan, and pat peer pressure firmly in, spreading the crumbles on the sides of the pan.
remove from oven and allow to pretend to be happy. Bake on schooldays only!
For the Real Filling
Break Heart into a mixing bowl and beat well with more back-stabbing people until more broken and sad.
Add both cans of anxiety and loneliness, beat till sadness becomes anger.
Pour filling into the hiding crust and bake in the preheated oven for another 10 minutes.
Allow the pie to smile and hide all the true feelings for 30 minutes, then let the anger chill for at least 3 hours.
For the Terrible Cream Topping
Pour horrific parent-teen relations into a mixing bowl and stir well with a dash of hope for daily arguments.
Slowly add fake friends and suicidal thoughts and continue mixing until peaks of self-hatred form.
Slather whipped cream generously on top of the Key Depressed Pie. Serve with hidden tears and smile secretly.
Everyone Else
You are so loud!
Why are you always laughing at everything?
I love your smile.
What's wrong with your parents?
How have you been?
Why do you have to be so rude?
Can’t you take a joke once in a while!
Stop playing with your food!
You always make everyone else happy.
Are you really okay?
ME
I’m just excited. Sorry
Because I thought that was funny.
Thank you so much.
They are just having financial issues.
I’ve been doing great lately.
Sorry. I thought i was being funny.
Ohh. Sorry I took it too personally.
I’m not. Thanks for cooking. The food tastes delicious.
I try to. It feels good to make others happy.
Yes, of course.
Inside Me
If I were quiet, y’all think something is wrong with me.
I laughed because I THOUGHT IT WAS FUNNY!!
I smile to hide my sadness underneath.
They waste their lives and have forgotten me. .
I thought about running away, since nobody notices me.
When I joke you take everything seriously, but when I'm serious you take it as a joke.
It is personal if you out someone’s embarrassing past in a joke.
Starving myself is what I know best.
I make everyone smile because I don't want everyone else to feel the unhappiness I feel.
No! I’m struggling, but it’s best no one knows.
Dear Grandma Sylvia,
Hello Grandma, I hope you’re doing well back home. I'm doing great here in Michigan. Since being accepted into the University of Michigan I’ve been studying Agriculture and Economics. Right now it’s summer vaca and I’m visiting the Grand Haven lighthouse. Since moving here I have become a more outgoing person. I found myself wanting to live and continue being the person I'm proud of being. I can be happy without pretending to be something I’m not. I can talk about my feelings instead of holding them back. I am happy where I am in life and I hope I can continue being happy. I love you and the family!
Love,
Alexia Haney
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Cottonwood Council to address winery project, rec center rates
- Aug. 14 open house for Verde Ranch RV Resort
- RED AND RIPE FOR THE PICKIN’ -- Visitors come from distant parts of state to buy Camp Verde tomatoes
- Top 5 family camping and fishing spots in Arizona
- County to consider rezoning for Rimrock shopping center
- Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: