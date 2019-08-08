OFFERS
Driver escapes serious injury in Perkinsville Road crash

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 1:05 p.m.

Post by verdenews.

Rope rescue by Verde Valley rescue team by verdenews

An unidentified man whose vehicle went down a 40-yard cliff off Perkinsville Road about four miles from Jerome Wednesday morning was alert and even talking with rescue workers after a rope rescue by the Jerome Fire Department. Verde Valley Ambulance, Verde Valley Fire District, Cottonwood Fire Department, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue operation. Jerome Fire Chief Rusty Blair emphasized his department practices rope-rescue operations with the Jerome Police Department every fourth Saturday of the month.The Jerome Fire Department, made up mostly of volunteers, put their skills to good use Wednesday bringing the injured motorist up a steep cliff of rocks and thick brush. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

