Mingus OK’s pacts with VACTE, Yavapai College

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Mingus Union School Board approved intergovernmental agreements to continue its career and technical education, as well as its dual enrollment programs.

The current Intergovernmental Agreement with Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education expires on June 30, 2020. The Mingus Union School Board voted 3-to-0 to approve a renewed agreement from July 1, 2020 until June 30, 2023.

According to Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott, approving the continued agreement a year in advance “allows for a seamless transition from one school year to the next financially.”

With few changes, “the renewal is somewhat of an extension,” Westcott said.

The main difference between the current IGA and the agreement the board approved Tuesday, Westcott said, is “that we agree that if the VACTE budget can sustain 70% of the satellite school funding, then VACTE will strive to increase the percentage of satellite funding to [Mingus Union] by the highest percentage they can sustain, with the ultimate goal of 75% by fiscal year 2023.”

The district’s new agreement with Yavapai College to offer dual enrollment courses is for one year and extends the current agreement until June 30, 2020. The Mingus Union School Board also voted 3-to-0 to approve the renewed agreement.

The agreement states that dual enrollment agreement offers courses to Mingus Union’s juniors and seniors, and “up to 25% of the students enrolled in dual enrollment courses” by Yavapai College can be freshmen or sophomores.

Mingus Union High School District governing board typically meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the school library, located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood.