Thu, Aug. 08
Obituary: Annette McDonald, died July 28, 2019

Annette McDonald, died July 28, 2019

Annette McDonald, died July 28, 2019

Originally Published: August 8, 2019 1:34 p.m.

Annette McDonald passed away peacefully at the age of 89 years old on July 28, 2019, while her two daughters, Tracy and Leslie, comforted her. She was strong and independent to the end.

She was born in St. Laborie, Nebraska, to Laborie Trentman and Esther Trentman. She was the middle child of three.

She devoted her life to nurturing her two children to become amazing adults. She was a very selfless person and her smile was contagious.

Those who knew her had the pleasure of experiencing a beautiful person both inside and out. Although she never had any formal training, her vision for a successful and loving future for her family was always in her sites and she made it a reality.

She did a lot of volunteer work for the Camp Verde Senior Center for many years, giving back to the community. She loved helping everyone and had a special fondness for her small dogs. She was a very supportive loving wife and selfless mother. She lived a very fulfilled life and mentioned that many times in conversations in her later years.

She is preceded by her husband of 68 years, Richard T. McDonald; older brother, Jerome Trentman; and younger sister, Darilia Vaughn.

She is survived by her daughters Tracy Marvelle and Leslie Woolery.

We are asking in lieu of flowers monetary donations be made to the veterinary clinic in Camp Verde that recently suffered a devastating fire; Montezuma Veterinary Clinic, 100 S. Montezuma Castle Hwy., Camp Verde, Arizona 86322, (928) 567-5515. She was all about helping the small animals.

We will be having a celebration of her life in Camp Verde in September. For more information please contact us at ranchrioverde@gmail.com.

Information provided by survivors.

