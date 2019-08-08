Obituary: Michelle Marie White, 1975-2019

Michelle Marie White “Russell”, 44 of Clarkdale, passed away on Sunday, Aug.4, 2019.

She was born on May 21, 1975, in Cottonwood to Michael White and Evelyn Russell Turner.

Michelle attended Clarkdale-Jerome school for eight years then Mingus Union High School for four years.

She belonged to Bethany Baptist Church and the Yavapai-Apache Clarkdale Community.



Michelle loved her family. Her greatest accomplishments were her two sons. Michelle also liked being the big sister to her brothers.



Michelle was preceded in death by her brothers, Sonny Russell White and Charles Russell Turner.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Davis Kewanimptewa and Nicholas Russell Kewanimptewa; and her mother, Evelyn Russell Turner.



Graveside services were held at Valley View Cemetery.



