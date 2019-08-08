Obituary: Michelle Marie White, 1975-2019
Michelle Marie White “Russell”, 44 of Clarkdale, passed away on Sunday, Aug.4, 2019.
She was born on May 21, 1975, in Cottonwood to Michael White and Evelyn Russell Turner.
Michelle attended Clarkdale-Jerome school for eight years then Mingus Union High School for four years.
She belonged to Bethany Baptist Church and the Yavapai-Apache Clarkdale Community.
Michelle loved her family. Her greatest accomplishments were her two sons. Michelle also liked being the big sister to her brothers.
Michelle was preceded in death by her brothers, Sonny Russell White and Charles Russell Turner.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Davis Kewanimptewa and Nicholas Russell Kewanimptewa; and her mother, Evelyn Russell Turner.
Graveside services were held at Valley View Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Aug. 14 open house for Verde Ranch RV Resort
- Cottonwood Council to address winery project, rec center rates
- RED AND RIPE FOR THE PICKIN’ -- Visitors come from distant parts of state to buy Camp Verde tomatoes
- Obituary: Wayne See, 1923 - 2019
- Top 5 family camping and fishing spots in Arizona
- County to consider rezoning for Rimrock shopping center
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: