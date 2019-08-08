OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 08
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Supervisors approve increase in Yavapai County property tax

Supervisor Randy Garrison: “If you take 17% of your total property tax and add 18% to that, you will see that the increase is only around $31 per $100,000 of your Limited Property Value."

Supervisor Randy Garrison: “If you take 17% of your total property tax and add 18% to that, you will see that the increase is only around $31 per $100,000 of your Limited Property Value."

By SUE TONE Contributing Reporter
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 7:55 a.m.

Yavapai County residents who appeared at the Aug. 5 Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Truth in Taxation Hearing expressed their unhappiness and confusion over the proposed primary property tax increase.

Vice Chairman Craig Brown explained to those in the audience that their total property tax is not increasing by 18%.

The 18% increase is on the county portion only, about 17 percent of the total of what a property owner pays.

Board Chairman Randy Garrison explained it another way. “If you take 17% of your total property tax and add 18% to that, you will see that the increase is only around $31 per $100,000 of your Limited Property Value (LPV). This works out to only be about a 3% increase on your total property tax,” he said.

On a property with an LPV of $100,076, for instance, the current tax due was $1,042.70. Of that amount, Yavapai County received 17% or $175.32.

According to this example provided by the board, the 18% tax increase on the $175.32 county portion translates to an additional $31 per year.

The extra taxes that will come into the county coffers will be used to help pay down the $50 million Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt and to begin the design and construction of the Criminal Justice Center in Prescott.

Following about 90 minutes of discussion with the audience, the board closed the public hearing and unanimously approved the property tax increase.

County Administrator Phil Bourdon will answer any questions on this matter; his number is 928-771-3200.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County staff outlines implications of property tax increase
Supervisors to discuss property tax hike at Monday meeting
Property tax increase on table for Yavapai County
County property owners could bear 18.1 percent tax increase for jail
The taxing truth about ‘Truth in Taxation’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
13
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News