Supervisors approve increase in Yavapai County property tax
Yavapai County residents who appeared at the Aug. 5 Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Truth in Taxation Hearing expressed their unhappiness and confusion over the proposed primary property tax increase.
Vice Chairman Craig Brown explained to those in the audience that their total property tax is not increasing by 18%.
The 18% increase is on the county portion only, about 17 percent of the total of what a property owner pays.
Board Chairman Randy Garrison explained it another way. “If you take 17% of your total property tax and add 18% to that, you will see that the increase is only around $31 per $100,000 of your Limited Property Value (LPV). This works out to only be about a 3% increase on your total property tax,” he said.
On a property with an LPV of $100,076, for instance, the current tax due was $1,042.70. Of that amount, Yavapai County received 17% or $175.32.
According to this example provided by the board, the 18% tax increase on the $175.32 county portion translates to an additional $31 per year.
The extra taxes that will come into the county coffers will be used to help pay down the $50 million Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt and to begin the design and construction of the Criminal Justice Center in Prescott.
Following about 90 minutes of discussion with the audience, the board closed the public hearing and unanimously approved the property tax increase.
County Administrator Phil Bourdon will answer any questions on this matter; his number is 928-771-3200.
