OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 08
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Independent wins 14 state journalism awards

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 1:26 p.m.

The Verde Independent won 14 Arizona Newspaper Association awards for individual and newspaper excellence, and for advertising, Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc., learned Tuesday in an email from the association.

“Congratulations, your newspaper has earned honors in the ANA 2019 Better Newspapers Contest and/or the Excellence in Advertising competition,” Julie O’Keefe, communications manager for Arizona Newspapers Association stated in the email. “However, the specific placements will not be announced until the awards ceremonies.”

Sportswriter James Kelley won awards for Best Sports Column and Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage. Kelley has been with Verde Valley Newspapers since 2017.

Staff photographer Vyto Starinskas won an award for Best News Photograph. Starinskas has been with Verde Valley Newspapers since 2014.

Staff reporter Bill Helm won an award for Best Feature Photograph. Helm has been with Verde Valley Newspapers since 2013.

Verde Valley Newspapers also won awards for Page Design Excellence, Editorial Page Excellence, Best Use of Photography, and Special Section or Magazine.

In advertising, Verde Valley Newspapers won awards for Best Black and White Ad, Best Color Ad, Best Black and White Paid Ad Series, Best Color Paid Ad Series, Best Special Section, and Best Newspaper Promotion Ad Series or Section.

Awards will be announced at Arizona Newspaper Association’s 2019 meeting and fall convention, Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino in Chandler.

The convention will include workshop sessions throughout the day, with advertising awards presented during the afternoon luncheon, and journalism awards presented at the evening reception.

Western News&Info Inc. is a family-owned media company owning newspapers in Arizona. Verde Valley Newspapers is comprised of the Verde Independent in Cottonwood, the Bugle in Camp Verde, Kudos in Sedona and The Villager in the Village of Oak Creek, as well as the Ad-King.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Verde Independent wins 11 awards in Arizona Newspapers Association contest
Verde Valley Newspapers wins state awards
Verde Valley Newspapers wins five awards at state competition
VVN wins 11 newspaper awards
State awards for Verde Valley Newspapers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
13
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News