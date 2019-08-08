Verde Independent wins 14 state journalism awards
The Verde Independent won 14 Arizona Newspaper Association awards for individual and newspaper excellence, and for advertising, Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc., learned Tuesday in an email from the association.
“Congratulations, your newspaper has earned honors in the ANA 2019 Better Newspapers Contest and/or the Excellence in Advertising competition,” Julie O’Keefe, communications manager for Arizona Newspapers Association stated in the email. “However, the specific placements will not be announced until the awards ceremonies.”
Sportswriter James Kelley won awards for Best Sports Column and Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage. Kelley has been with Verde Valley Newspapers since 2017.
Staff photographer Vyto Starinskas won an award for Best News Photograph. Starinskas has been with Verde Valley Newspapers since 2014.
Staff reporter Bill Helm won an award for Best Feature Photograph. Helm has been with Verde Valley Newspapers since 2013.
Verde Valley Newspapers also won awards for Page Design Excellence, Editorial Page Excellence, Best Use of Photography, and Special Section or Magazine.
In advertising, Verde Valley Newspapers won awards for Best Black and White Ad, Best Color Ad, Best Black and White Paid Ad Series, Best Color Paid Ad Series, Best Special Section, and Best Newspaper Promotion Ad Series or Section.
Awards will be announced at Arizona Newspaper Association’s 2019 meeting and fall convention, Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino in Chandler.
The convention will include workshop sessions throughout the day, with advertising awards presented during the afternoon luncheon, and journalism awards presented at the evening reception.
Western News&Info Inc. is a family-owned media company owning newspapers in Arizona. Verde Valley Newspapers is comprised of the Verde Independent in Cottonwood, the Bugle in Camp Verde, Kudos in Sedona and The Villager in the Village of Oak Creek, as well as the Ad-King.
