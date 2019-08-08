Yavapai College volleyball wins national academic award
The Yavapai College Volleyball team was recently honored with the 2018-19 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award.
The award honors teams who have matched their dedication to the sport of volleyball with excellence in the classroom. Teams must maintain 3.30 cumulative GPA to be eligible for the award.
YC is one of 21 two-year colleges honored in 2018-19, marking the second consecutive year the team has received the award.
“We are very proud of all of our athletes’ accomplishments,” said Yavapai College Athletic Director, Brad Clifford. “The amount of hard work and dedication to excel on the court while prioritizing academic success is outstanding. We are grateful and honored to have such an amazing group of student-athletes.”
The YC Volleyball team is gearing up for its 2019-20 season which will begin on August 23 at the Snow College Invitational in Richfield, Utah.
For more information on the AVCA Team Academic Awards visit, https://www.avca.org/awards/avca-team-academic-award.html.
Yavapai College has six locations throughout Yavapai County, including campuses in Prescott and the Verde Valley Campus in Clarkdale and centers in Prescott Valley, near the Prescott Airport, Chino Valley, and Sedona.
