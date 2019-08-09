OFFERS
Fri, Aug. 09
86.0°
Clarkdale Council considers APS substation rezoning Tuesday
Sales tax hearing also on agenda

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 9, 2019 8:42 a.m.

Tuesday could be a pivotal day for an electricity substation proposed in Clarkdale.

The Clarkdale Town Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed Arizona Public Service substation, with possible action afterward. APS is seeking a zoning change in order to build next to a fire-station site along a stretch of State Road 89A that begins the climb toward Jerome near a roundabout and the cement plant.

The Council’s regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Men’s Lounge alcove of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse. In addition to the public hearing on the substation, there will be regular public input signups for citizens to speak at the beginning of the meeting.

At a July meeting, several residents stood to question the placement of the substation, with one resident complaining about frequent power outages in Clarkdale. APS personnel at the meeting said one of the motivations behind the utility choosing a general location and having purchased the nearly-three-acre parcel was to help prevent long and short outages in the Clarkdale and Jerome areas.

Mayor Doug Von Gosig pointed out to opponents of the zoning change that APS purchased the parcel because it was cheaper for the utility than other similar suitable sites in the area. Speakers bemoaned regular commission-approved rate increases through the years, and how stated savings in expenses to APS don’t seem to result in any direct savings to the ratepayers.

The substation site re-zoning has the Clarkdale Planning Commission's blessing, with conditions, such as a one-year construction time frame, from the date of approval, and the planning commission has held multiple public meetings on the zoning change.

The agenda packet can be viewed here: bit.ly/2M8Orao

Other items on Tuesday evening’s agenda include a public hearing regarding a proposed half-percent sales tax hike, to 3.5 percent, and the same increase to the construction tax rate, which would go to 4.5 percent. An action item to enact the increases immediately follows the hearing in the agenda sequence.

Also on the agenda is a public hearing regarding trash rates. There are resolution approvals scheduled at the meeting to approve new water, trash, cemetery, engineering and report review rates and credit-card surcharges.

