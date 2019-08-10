Beaver Creek School Board to review new legislative policies

RIMROCK – Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board will have a first read of 19 policies, including one that restricts the use of a motor vehicle while holding a portable device.

That policy, Beaver Creek Superintendent Karin Ward said, would affect the district’s bus drivers.

Ward said Thursday that the policies, addressed recently by the Arizona School Boards Association, “keep our students safe, our staff safe and keep everything legal.”

Each August, the Arizona School Boards Association releases an advisory of education-related policies based on the state legislature’s annual sessions. Arizona Revised Statute 28-914 restricts the use of portable wireless communication devices unless coupled with an earpiece or “when used in a hands-free manner.”

The statute does not restrict the use of a phone as a global positioning system (GPS).

Of the 19 policies that affect education, only three are new, including the hands-free device policy, Ward said.

Ward said she will “give each of the board members a copy of the policies with my notes, so they can see what I think of the new policies.”

“I also notify staff of any changes that apply to them,” Ward said Thursday. “It’s a big deal that we stay current in what they expect of us.”

Other policy changes or additions include public participation at board meetings, staff ethics and conduct, staff participation in political activities, staff evaluation, instruction and training in suicide prevention and child protection/reporting child abuse.

Ward said she will develop training to implement the policies prior to their required effective dates.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board will begin its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in the district’s governing board room.

Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the Jan. 14 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the 5 p.m. work study session at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.