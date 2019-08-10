The Sedona International Film Festival has partnered with the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the powerful and inspiring documentary “The Empowerment Project” Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The film screening will be followed by a community discussion.

In honor and celebration of 99 years of women having the right to vote, tickets for the film are only $9 each.

“The Empowerment Project” is the incredible journey of a crew of female filmmakers driving across America to encourage, empower, and inspire the next generation of strong women to go after their career ambitions.

Driving over 7,000 miles from Los Angeles to New York over the course of 30 days, the documentary spotlights 8 positive and powerful women leaders across a variety of lifestyles and industries.

In celebration of the all-female focus in front of and behind the camera, the filmmakers turned the cameras on themselves, capturing their transformational journey.

The film challenges the audience to ask themselves, “What would you do if you knew you would succeed?”

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

