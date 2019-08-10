The Izzies to rock Clarkdale Concert in the Park

The Izzies will take the gazebo stage at Clarkdale Town Park, 1001 Main Street in Clarkdale, Saturday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m.



The Izzies bring a wealth of genres from classic rock, funk, R&B, country and blues that will rock the house.

This dance band has been together for more than 20 years and have played all over the country.





On bass is Jim (J.J.) Jordan. Lead guitar features Bill Carron, as well as John Heath. On drums is one of the most in-demand percussionists in the region, Clay Harper.



The Izzies have a loyal following that loves to sing along with and dance to the band’s extensive playlist.

These free community concerts are made possible with community partner and State Farm agent Jennifer Griffen.

As always, there will be a 50/50 raffle that supports the Concerts in the Park events. Remember all concerts are free to the public. Dogs are welcome on a 6-foot leash. Alcohol is not permitted in the park.



For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces, please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.