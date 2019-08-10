Laugh Out Loud comedy show comes to Main Stage

Saturday, Aug. 17, Main Stage of Cottonwood is hosting the “Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show” featuring four hilarious comedians from Phoenix.



Host comedian Cierra Renee Miranda, guest comedian Dan Johnson, feature comedian John Henry and headliner Sean McCarthy, will be in Cottonwood to entertain you and tickle your funny bone from 7-9 p.m.

This is a 21+ event and there will be a $10 cover charge for the comedy show.

Directly after the comedy show, local music favorites, Fawx, will be playing their unique blend of original music and cover songs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 16, Main Stage and DJ ill.Ego present “Animal” featuring the music of ill.Ego with live dance performers. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona. Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. His twice-monthly gigs at Main Stage are always a good time.



The music starts at 9 p.m. and there is no cover. 21 and older only.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 pm.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 pm.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 pm is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 pm.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.