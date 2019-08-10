Mix of musical talent keeps the beat this week at Sound Bites Grill

There's a real mix of talent slated this week at Sound Bites Grill.

Wednesday, Aug. 14, Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona will see Robin Miller perform from 6-9 p.m. Robin has been playing in Sedona for over 30 years.

Robin has his own Pandora station and plays soulful sounds on the piano to rock n roll on his electric guitar. His son, Eric Miller, also a very talented musician joins him every Thursday, 6-9 p.m. every Thursday.

Friday, Aug. 16, the Motown, Blues and Rock & Roll band Mother Road Trio will be on stage from 7-10 p.m.

Mother Road Trio’ style is as diverse as Route 66 itself. The band embodies the quirky and free-wheeling spirit of this mighty highway. The band members include Mike Shiner, Larry Czarnecki and Sammy McRae.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m., flamenco and classical guitarist Esteban will perform with his daughter Teresa Joy. Teresa is an amazing gypsy violinist who is hard to keep up with as she dances thru the performance.

The evening also includes Joe Morris on drums and Raul Yanez on keyboard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Esteban and Teresa Joy do a meet and greet after the show, sign and sell CDs as well. This concert is ticketed. You can purchase online or by calling 928-282-2713

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in Uptown Sedona; 928-282-2713 or SoundBitesGrill.com