Musical menu loaded this week at Steakhouse 89

Steakhouse89 in West Sedona prides itself in featuring some of the best musicians Sedona has to offer.

Friday, Aug. 16, 5 to 8 p.m., local favorite Paolo Scardina sits down behind the restaurant’s baby grand piano. Paolo has a style all his own, playing a full range of songs on the piano and singing as well.

He has a strong following in Sedona and people get up and dance around the piano when he plays.

He keeps one tune coming right after the other sometimes accompanying himself with his rich and golden voice with his loyal fans singing along.

Saturday, Aug.17, 5 to 8 p.m., Phil Rossi takes his turn on the baby grand. The ever-popular Rossi is a versatile piano player who began playing the piano when he was eight years old.

His music will take you back in time, from Cole Porter, the Gershwin’s, up to Billy Joel.

Listening to him play while enjoying a fine meal and a cocktail makes you feel like you have been transported back to the days of the big band era. Very classy and very cool is what the mood is all about.

Sunday, Aug. 18, it’s “Sunday Fun Day” on the Steakouse89 outdoor patio, featuring singer/songwriter Jacqui Foreman from 4 to 7 p.m.

Her beautiful voice and exquisite guitar playing form the perfect backdrop for a fine meal and a laid-back afternoon enjoying the sun while overlooking West Sedona’s main street.

She creates a hypnotic experience for those fortunate enough to see and hear her play.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona. www.steakhouse89.com; 928-204-2000.