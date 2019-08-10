Obituary: Dale Ray Brown April 30, 1933 - May 10, 2019

Dale Ray Brown, 86, of St. George, Utah, a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by his children.

Dale was born in Dalhart, Texas, to William Arthur (Tex) and Belle Elizabeth Giourard Brown. Dale grew up in various cities and towns in Colorado, Wyoming, Texas and New Mexico.

During this time as a young boy, Tex, Dale’s father, his brothers Roland, Ned, Bud and Bob, together with their sister, Naida, became “Tex Brown and his Little Buckaroos” where they performed from the Canadian border through more than 30 states and parts of Mexico.

He became a master at trick roping and was an accomplished musician performing in their little Country Western Band.

Dale attended Evergreen High School in Colorado where he lettered in football, track, and basketball, and served as the High School Class President.

In 1952 Dale enlisted in the United States Navy serving our country for a period of four years. He owned and operated Alpine Temperature Control and later was employed by Aaramco working overseas in computer science for 10 years.

Dale was an avid runner, competing in and winning numerous marathons throughout his life. He continued his early morning hikes up Snow Canyon until a few days before he passed away.

In his free time Dale was an accomplished writer, writing several books and was a great historian. Dale loved to camp, and travel. He loved to dance and spend time with his family and friends. Dale was loved by all. He had so many friends and family that loved to spend time with him.

He had a great sense of humor and could light up any conversation with his quick wit and broad knowledge.

Dale was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held numerous leadership callings and responsibilities which he faithfully and honorably fulfilled.

Dale married Sally Joan Ashlock on June 28, 1956. Together they had one son and three daughters whom he considered to be the greatest accomplishments in his life.

Dale is survived by his children, Michael J. (Jennelle) Brown of Riverton, Utah; Elizabeth E. (Douglas) Ellett of Eagle Mountain, Utah; Dawn M.*Mitzi (Jay) Fluckiger of Hooper Utah; and Robin R. (Jeffery) Anderson of West Jordan, Utah.

Dale has 30 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren, all of whom he was so proud of. He is also survived by a previous wife, LaNyle Miller Brown, of Santa Clara, Utah.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Joan Ashlock Brown; his wife, Dorothy Jean (Doris) Linson Brown; and his wife, Marsha Doncouse.

Also, he was preceded in death by his three sisters Faye, Lila and Naida; and his oldest brother, Roland; and lastly by his grandson, Clintin D. Ellett. Dale did so much for others including donating his body to science to help in finding cures to help others in the future.

Family and close friends will honor Dale’s life by having a memorial in his honor on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. located at the southeast corner of Library Square; 500 South 300 East in Salt Lake City, Utah, followed by a Memorial and luncheon at Big Cottonwood Creekside Park Pavilion located at 1592 East Murray Holiday Road, Holiday Utah 84117 beginning promptly at 11 a.m.

Dad, you are loved by so many people and we will miss you so much. It is comforting to know that you are home at last in the arms of our Heavenly Father and with your loved ones whom you’ve missed so much. We’ll see you on the other side.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillan.com.

Information provided by survivors.