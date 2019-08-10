Obituary: Howard F. Kimel March 31, 1934 - July 25, 2019

Howard Kimel is survived by his beloved wife, Lois Stagnaro Kimel, and all of his friends from all over the world whom he considered family.



Howard was born in Missouri and raised in Washington DC.

As a teenager, Howard worked in Yellowstone National Park where he developed a lifelong love of nature and fishing.



He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in biochemistry. His first job was teaching science and chemistry at the Coronado High School in California.

He took a job at the Bureau of Standards. He went to Sweden and work for LKB, a Swedish scientific corporation.



After returning from Sweden he developed Kemtec, a company providing educational kits to help students learn.



Also during this time Howard was a flight instructor at College Park Airfield in Washington DC. In 1986 Howard bought Precision Laboratories in Cincinnati, Ohio.



In 1993 he answered an ad from the Citizens Democracy Corp. (CDC).

CDC was a group that was dedicated and focused on promoting newly emerging countries coming out of communism and apartheid.



Howard did not receive a salary but he was provided room and board.



Howard and Lois were visiting Arizona in 2003, and while driving down Oak Creek Canyon Howard got Red Rock fever and bought a house the same day in Sedona.

He then moved Precision Laboratories to Cottonwood, Arizona.



Howard’s heroes were Einstein and John Wayne. Flying, investing in the stock market and fishing were his favorite things.



To encompass every moment and unique experience in a life well lived is nearly impossible but to see a sliver of what Howard experienced and achieved is incredible.



A celebration of Howard’s life will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood at 11 a.m. on Friday the 16th of August 2019.



An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.