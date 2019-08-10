OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 10
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Howard F. Kimel March 31, 1934 - July 25, 2019

Howard Kimel

Howard Kimel

Originally Published: August 10, 2019 3:23 p.m.

Howard Kimel is survived by his beloved wife, Lois Stagnaro Kimel, and all of his friends from all over the world whom he considered family.

Howard was born in Missouri and raised in Washington DC.

As a teenager, Howard worked in Yellowstone National Park where he developed a lifelong love of nature and fishing.

He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in biochemistry. His first job was teaching science and chemistry at the Coronado High School in California.

He took a job at the Bureau of Standards. He went to Sweden and work for LKB, a Swedish scientific corporation.

After returning from Sweden he developed Kemtec, a company providing educational kits to help students learn.

Also during this time Howard was a flight instructor at College Park Airfield in Washington DC. In 1986 Howard bought Precision Laboratories in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In 1993 he answered an ad from the Citizens Democracy Corp. (CDC).

CDC was a group that was dedicated and focused on promoting newly emerging countries coming out of communism and apartheid.

Howard did not receive a salary but he was provided room and board.

Howard and Lois were visiting Arizona in 2003, and while driving down Oak Creek Canyon Howard got Red Rock fever and bought a house the same day in Sedona.

He then moved Precision Laboratories to Cottonwood, Arizona.

Howard’s heroes were Einstein and John Wayne. Flying, investing in the stock market and fishing were his favorite things.

To encompass every moment and unique experience in a life well lived is nearly impossible but to see a sliver of what Howard experienced and achieved is incredible.

A celebration of Howard’s life will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood at 11 a.m. on Friday the 16th of August 2019.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New health care comes to Cottonwood
Obituary: Jess Burns 1941-2019
Obituary: Eric Seitz
Obituary: Calvin J. Bennett 1949-2019
Obituary: Ralph A. Barksdale 1949-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News