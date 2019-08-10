Obituary: Janice Shirley Campbell May 16, 1936 - July 20, 2019

Janice Shirley Campbell was born in Brentwood, New Hampshire, to William and Caroline Tobyne.

She grew up in New Hampshire, where she married her sweetheart “Bert” in 1954 and became a mother to four daughters.

This New England gal reluctantly followed her adventurous husband Bert to the Arizona desert and made Cottonwood their new family home.

She was a wonderful homemaker, accomplished seamstress and professional cake decorator.

Janice loved her family abundantly and showed her love and joy through her legendary family meals.

She always had a full cookie jar for her grandchildren! She loved to shop with her girls and best friends, and she proudly earned the reputation of the best bargain shopper in Northern Arizona! She loved Hawaiian and cruise vacations. Janice is survived by her daughters, Robin Cunningham (John), Lynne Halbasch (Jerry), and Beth Harmon; as well as grandchildren, Kari Wolf (Ryan), Chad Dodendorf (Lexi), Johnny Cunningham, Jenna Watters (Daniel), and Breanne Cunningham; and great grandchildren, Ayden Talon, Perseid Wolf, and Johnny Watters.

Janice bravely endured the loss of her daughter, Karen Dodendorf, in December of 2012 and her husband, Bert, on May 5, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Pine Shadows Clubhouse, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326. The family is grateful for the compassionate care of Kachina Point Rehabilitation Hospital (now Haven) and Hospice Compassus.

Please share your condolences for the family at BuelerFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by survivors.