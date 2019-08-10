OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 10
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Janice Shirley Campbell May 16, 1936 - July 20, 2019

Janice Shirley Campbell

Janice Shirley Campbell

Originally Published: August 10, 2019 3:28 p.m.

Janice Shirley Campbell was born in Brentwood, New Hampshire, to William and Caroline Tobyne.

She grew up in New Hampshire, where she married her sweetheart “Bert” in 1954 and became a mother to four daughters.

This New England gal reluctantly followed her adventurous husband Bert to the Arizona desert and made Cottonwood their new family home.

She was a wonderful homemaker, accomplished seamstress and professional cake decorator.

Janice loved her family abundantly and showed her love and joy through her legendary family meals.

She always had a full cookie jar for her grandchildren! She loved to shop with her girls and best friends, and she proudly earned the reputation of the best bargain shopper in Northern Arizona! She loved Hawaiian and cruise vacations. Janice is survived by her daughters, Robin Cunningham (John), Lynne Halbasch (Jerry), and Beth Harmon; as well as grandchildren, Kari Wolf (Ryan), Chad Dodendorf (Lexi), Johnny Cunningham, Jenna Watters (Daniel), and Breanne Cunningham; and great grandchildren, Ayden Talon, Perseid Wolf, and Johnny Watters.

Janice bravely endured the loss of her daughter, Karen Dodendorf, in December of 2012 and her husband, Bert, on May 5, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Pine Shadows Clubhouse, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326. The family is grateful for the compassionate care of Kachina Point Rehabilitation Hospital (now Haven) and Hospice Compassus.

Please share your condolences for the family at BuelerFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Eugene Albert Campbell 1935 - 2019
Obituary: Karen Faye Dodendorf 1956 - 2012
Obituary: Janice Dickison Corning 1937-2019
Obituary: Claudia Diane Ripley 1940-2019
Obituary: Shirley Plaster 1934 - 2012

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News