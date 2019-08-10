‘Ode to Joy’ showing set for this week

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona encore of the award-winning comedy “Ode to Joy” Thursday through Monday, Aug. 16-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona.

“Ode to Joy” debuted to rave audience reviews at the recent Sedona International Film Festival — where it won the Directors’ Choice Award for Feature Comedy — and is returning to Sedona by popular demand.

“Ode to Joy” features an all-star ensemble cast including Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin, Melissa Rauch, Jake Lacy, Jane Curtin, Shannon Woodward and Adam Shapiro.

How does a man who is — literally — paralyzed by happiness find love? Thanks to a condition called cataplexy — a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotion, particularly joy — Brooklyn librarian Charlie (Martin Freeman) has learned to carefully edit all delight-triggering people, places, and events out of his life.

Family weddings, cute babies, adorable puppies, and, yes, romance are all fraught with peril in Charlie’s carefully managed world.

But when the beautiful, spontaneous Francesca (Morena Baccarin) falls for him, the risk-averse Charlie finds himself at a crossroads: suppress his feelings of attraction, or take a chance and let love in?

Based on a true story originally featured on This American Life, “Ode to Joy” is a hilarious and touching look at what happens when we stop being afraid and let ourselves truly live.

“Ode to Joy” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 16-20. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17; and 4 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday, Aug. 18 and 20.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.