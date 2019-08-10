Plan now for 29th annual Sedona Arts Festival

Held against the backdrop of Sedona’s breathtaking red rock vistas, the Sedona Arts Festival will present its 29th annual fine art festival on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13.

Attracting artists from across the country, this renowned festival will showcase a diverse line-up of over 100 juried artists, as well as live music, food and art fun for the kids. The Sedona Arts Festival is held on the campus of Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in West Sedona.

Previous Best of Show winners displaying their works at Sedona’s oldest and largest premier arts event will include: Rae Martinez (Bosque Farms, N.M., ceramics), Willy O’Neal (Green Valley, Ariz., Fiber), Michael McKee (Fountain Hills, Ariz., drawing/paper), Monte Voepel (Rimrock, Ariz., metal), Jeff Davison (Huntington Beach, Calif., wood), Arlaina Marie (Brook, Ind., mixed media), Lee Hendrickson (Goodyear, Ariz., photography), Lyle Clift II (Pueblo, Colo., sculpture), Debbie Friis-Pettitt (Prescott, Ariz., painting), and Yaneth and Victor Yurivilca from Cathedral City, Calif., the 2018 Overall Best of Show honoree for their original pieces of artistic solid silver work in jewelry.

This year’s Festival will feature a renewed community partnership with the Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC). As a preview to their fall tour, SVAC will host the Open Studios Preview Exhibit, where Festival attendees will have the perfect opportunity to see fabulous examples of artwork available on the Open Studios Tour. This will allow attendees to determine which studios they would like to visit when the tour takes place on Oct. 25-27.

Members of SVAC include professional and emerging artists in Sedona and the greater Verde Valley who work in both 2-Dimensional and 3-Dimensional art encompassing many mediums and genres. A major goal of the coalition is to embrace the community by pushing the artistic envelope, thus creating a dialogue between the artists and the public.

The Sedona Arts Festival is thrilled to partner with the Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition as both organizations strive to support artists in our community by providing educational, exploratory and social opportunities.

“The Open Studios Preview Exhibit is an exciting new way to support our community’s artists,” said Sedona Arts Festival Executive Director Lori Reinhart. “We’re thrilled to showcase artists who call Sedona and the Verde Valley home. It really provides a terrific blend alongside our remarkably diverse and talented roster of artists on the field.”

In addition to renowned artists and their works, the Sedona Arts Festival will feature entertainment that attendees of all ages will enjoy. The Festival’s newly designed entertainment area is not to be missed. Continuous live music has always been an integral part of the festival each year, and this year’s selection of music and dance is sure to please. The Festival also offers a variety of food truck choices, raffle prizes, locally produced kitchen, bath and home items, and the interactive KidZone, which gives children 12 and under the chance to create their own masterpieces with help from local artists. Attendees are encouraged to bring along a folding chair and spend a relaxing day at the Festival enjoying the amazing art, food and entertainment.

Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Beginning August 1, tickets can be purchased online at www.sedonaartsfestival.org for a discounted price of $10. Admission at the gate is $12. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Coupons for a $2 discount may be used at the gate and will be available at all local hotels and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center prior to the Festival.

The Sedona Arts Festival is supported by the City of Sedona, Sedona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Commission on the Arts. Due to the location on public school property, the Sedona Arts Festival is a smoke-free event and only service animals are allowed. For information, visit www.sedonaartsfestival.org or call 928-204-9456.

The Sedona Arts Festival’s Scholarships and Grants Program financially supports art education in the greater Sedona area. Since the Festival’s inception in 1989, approximately $300,000 has been distributed to arts education groups, as well as to graduating seniors pursuing higher education in the arts.