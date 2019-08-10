Robin Miller takes stage this week at Bella Vita

Bella Vita Ristorante will host Robin Miller Saturday, Aug. 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m., on its outdoor-patio stage.

Miller is one of Sedona’s most talented and proficient performing musicians. He has written, recorded and produced numerous CDs spanning the full spectrum of music styles and genres and has recorded albums with various artists for labels such as A&M, MCA, and RCA.

Proficient on guitar, keyboards, bass, and mandolin, he loves to demonstrate his versatility through rock & roll, blues, new age, and many other types of music.

In 1993, Robin received the prestigious Arizona Entertainment Award for New Age Artist of the Year.

Robin has played with every worthy musician and band in Sedona including the ever-popular Green Light Dance Band, Robin Miller Trio, Darius Lux Band, and The Millers with his son, Eric.

As a solo performer, Miller is unmatched. His virtuoso guitar work combines with his rich voice to create a perfect blend that mesmerizes and captivates audiences.

Friday, Aug. 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m., crooner Bobby Myhre entertains in the patio.

Myhre captures the feeling and magic of the Big Band era. He sings with the depth, smoothness and the passion of the greats from that time. His set of songs will take you back in time through those glorious years of musical magic.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.