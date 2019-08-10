School arts programs get professional boost thanks to theater troupe

Last year, through Parangello Players, more than 50 teachers, parents, artists and educators, as well as 60 Sedona businesses, contributed to the Arts In Schools Program to assist our youth with personal empowerment and skill-building programs for life through the creative arts.



Thanks to the 33-year-old non-profit arts organization, Parangello Players were able to serve over 125 students with drumming, dance, musical theater, improvisation and vocal performance both during and after school.



Community members who attended fundraiser performances at the Elks Lodge contributed through ticket sales, raffles and silent auction purchases. All in all, the ongoing effort touched hundreds of lives by bringing people together to assist and train youth to be creative, expressive, responsible and unique.

Parangello Players wants to thank the City of Sedona for its generous grant, One Arizona Credit Union for a supporting grant, and all those who participated to make the program a success.



This year, with a second grant award from the City of Sedona, Parangello Players hopes to expand programs, even more, to reach all students in the district.



The Parangello Players “Arts In Schools” program this year will include martial arts, former professional athletes as motivational speakers in middle and high schools, K-third grades Kindness and Mindfulness programs in the classrooms, as well as dance, drumming, vocal performance, improvisation and musical theater for fourth-grade plus. The organization looks forward to providing a Parent Awareness and Support program in association with the school district to provide free classes for parents to assist their children in many common areas of concern with raising a healthy and vibrant teen.

Parangello Players instructors are screened through an intensive state fingerprinting program and managed by its board of directors, hiring only professionals who can meet the strictest standards for youth training.



For information about the programs available at your school, call Elyce Monet, 602-565-1531.