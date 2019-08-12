OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 13
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Motion deadline set by judge in Cecilio Cruz case

Cecilo Cruz, shown in a court appearance several years ago, is due to go on trial in January in Prescott for the 1997 murder of a 17-year-old girl.

Cecilo Cruz, shown in a court appearance several years ago, is due to go on trial in January in Prescott for the 1997 murder of a 17-year-old girl.

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 12, 2019 11:50 p.m.

PRESCOTT — A judge has established a motion deadline for the trial of a man accused of killing a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.

A new trial date of Jan. 8, 2020, has been set for Cecilio Cruz — the man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Marisol Gonzalez, in March 1997.

All motions by the defense or prosecution must be submitted by Oct. 4, according to an order from Superior Court Judge Patricia A. Trebesch. Responses are due by Oct. 18 and replies are due by Oct. 28.

Cruz’s 18-day trial is set to take place at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott. The Jan. 8 start is a firm trial date, according to case minutes. No continuances will be allowed.

Pretrial interviews and disclosures by all parties must be completed by Nov. 1. A final list of witnesses and proposed jury instructions must be submitted by Dec. 6.

Between March 24 and 25, 1997, Cottonwood Police Department began investigating the death of Gonzalez and her unborn son, Andrew.

According to police, she was found early in the morning with a gunshot wound to her face in an alley just a short distance from her home. A memorial with a cross and flowers continues to stand today in the alley off Birch Street, between 13th and 14th Streets.

In September 2014, Cruz was indicted on murder and manslaughter charges. The murder charge is for the death of Gonzalez and the manslaughter charge is for the death of Andrew, said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Tod Moore in a 2014 verdenews.com video interview.

The two dated in high school, and she found out that she was pregnant with his child after they broke up. Her body was found in an alley near her Cottonwood home the same day she was scheduled to be induced to deliver the baby boy she named Andrew, according to police.

Since 2014, the case has seen multiple delays with two teams of public defenders withdrawing themselves, citing ethical conflicts.

The case was also featured on TNT’s Cold Justice.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cruz murder trial delayed; attorney quits case
22 Years Later: Jan. 8, 2020, trial date firmly set in Marisol Gonzalez murder case
Judge eases Cecilio Cruz bond a bit, may do more Friday
20-year-old murder case needs 90 more days until trial date can be set
Cecilio Cruz murder case moves to Prescott

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
13
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News