Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: August 12, 2019

Stealth Mode: … this Black Hawk has his wings fully extended, max glide ratio and closing in on an unsuspecting target … food for the day soon to be added to his shopping cart.

Nature is funny that way, you provide for your own needs or … problems await. Black Hawks are one of my favorite winged creatures as they are large and quite beautiful to see as they soar.

It was a very productive weekend and I got the presentation for Thursday evening finished … a few more tweaks, but essentially it is done. I like it and that is even better … come see it Thursday evening at 5PM and let me know what you think! Flyer attached with all the info. They are requesting that you call 928.284.1820 to let them know you will be attending so that they can order a sufficient amount of food. Drinks will be available for purchase. Place? VOCA activities room on Bell Rock Blvd. Hope to see you there.

Been a very long day and weekend finishing this up so will close out the day. A new day and week are beginning … have a beautiful day.

Cheers

Ted

Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence.

As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth

quietly and clearly, and listen to others, even the dull and ignorant; they too have their story.

Avoid loud and aggressive persons, they are vexatious to the spirit.

Max Ehrmann