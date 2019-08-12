Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
CAMP VERDE — Another hearing date that seemed like it might lead to results left a Cottonwood police officer with still no resolution to his case Monday.
Cody J. Delafuente, whose charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault/impeded breathing, assault with intent to injure/reckless and preventing or interfering with emergency telecommunications in an incident involving his wife, was in Yavapai County Superior Court again Monday for the third time in as many months.
Claiming there might be a strong chance of working out a settlement soon, Delafuente's attorney, Jason Karpel, asked Judge Michael Bluff for a postponement and a settlement conference.
Monday's hearing was the result of Bluff's continuance from a July 8 hearing. It was listed as a "pretrial conference/settlement/change of plea." The settlement conference, requested by Karpel, is now set for Sept. 4 in Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Karpel also requested that a different judge oversee that court conference, mentioning a "conflict" without going into detail.
At the July 8 hearing, Coconino County Deputy Attorney Eric Ruchensky requested more time for "an investigation about new facts that have recently come to light within the past week." Carpel referenced that investigation as well during Monday's hearing.
Calls to Carpel's Phoenix law firm by the Verde Independent weren't returned as of this writing.
According to court documents, supplemental items disclosed within the past month include an April 2017 Clarkdale Police Department incident report, an incident narrative from a Clarkdale officer, body camera video and a use-of-force report.
Bluff had no objection to Carpel's request for the settlement conference in front of a different judge.
Though the case is being heard in Yavapai County Superior Court, Ruchensky is the assigned prosecutor. He told Bluff that he was willing to discuss a trial date, knowing Bluff's Division 7 has many trials scheduled in the months ahead.
Bluff pointed out that scheduled trials in his courtroom are backed up through at least May 2020.
Ruchensky told the court a plea agreement has been offered to Delafuente, and will only extend the expiration date on the offer through the Sept. 4 settlement conference date.
Delafuente, 28, was a detective with the Cottonwood Police Department when he was arrested in October 2018 following an investigation of domestic violence toward his wife at a home in Clarkdale. He pleaded not guilty soon thereafter, and a series of court hearings has ensued.
Carpel asked Bluff to send the case back to the grand jury that had indicted Delafuente, on the basis of the jury having not heard all the important facts. However, Bluff decided, earlier this month, to deny the defense motion to send the case to the grand jury again.
Delafuente is still employed by Cottonwood Police, but has since taken on an office role that does not involve the same level of public interaction as a detective typically would have.
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Wayne See, 1923 - 2019
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood: North Main going on 'road diet'
- Cottonwood council approves rate revisions for Rec Center
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Plans move forward for county jail in Prescott
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
13
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...