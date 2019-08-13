Bresnan Quartet, Moio Quintet come to Phillip England Center

CAMP VERDE – Over Labor Day weekend, the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation will present the Camp Verde Jazz Festival.

The event, scheduled for Aug. 30-31, will include performances by the Bresnan Unplugged Quartet and the Don Moio Quintet.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, the Bresnan Unplugged Quartet will play an evening of swing blues, originals and standards.

Dan Bresnan is an international recording artist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, as well as a revered luthier, according to the foundation’s Aug. 8 press release.

“His well-acclaimed Bresnan Blues Band album, “Party in My Backseat,” has received rave reviews and has been in regular rotation on radio stations across Europe,” according to the release.

​The Bresnan Quartet includes pianist and trumpeter Dave Len Scott, bassist Troy Perkins and drummer Bob Sellani.

Don Moio Quintet, led by drummer Don Moio, will take stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. In 1988, Moio moved to Phoenix. Now, in his 28th year as a member of Arizona State University’s Jazz Faculty, Moio has more than 100 jazz CD recordings.

The Don Moio Quintet also includes percussionist Joe Garcia, pianist Nick Manson, bassist Dwight Kilian and saxophonist Andrew Gross.

Tickets for either show are $20 for center seats, $15 for general admission.

Tickets for children and students are free.

Purchase reserved tickets online for the festival at campverdejazz.com.

Tickets will also be available at the door the evening of either concert.

Proceeds from the foundation’s concerts benefit the Camp Verde Unified School District’s music and theater programs.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde, one mile south of the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel off of Middle Verde Road.