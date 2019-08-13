OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 13
Camp Verde American Heritage offers teacher training

Staff report
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 11:42 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde’s American Heritage Academy campus is now one of four school/districts to take part in the Arizona Science Center’s professional development program.

In a partnership with Arizona Public Service Foundation, the Arizona Science Center is growing its Rural Communities Expansion Project by “providing teachers from rural areas throughout Arizona the opportunity to receive hands-on professional development within the walls of their own school,” according to a press release from the Arizona Science Center.

According to Mark Plitzuweit, CEO of American Heritage’s parent organization Edkey, Inc., the Camp Verde American Heritage campus will utilize school-wide mentoring and teacher residency programs.

“Cecelia Bosma comes from the Arizona Science Center and spends a day with our teachers, usually during our prep, to coach and mentor us in teaching science,” Plitzuweit said. “She also comes on the occasional Friday. I believe it is open to any of the teachers to opt in, and we receive this because we are a Title 1 school.”

The teacher residency program offers hands-on training at the Arizona Science Center, Plitzuweit also said.

According to Brian O’Malley, a member of the Gordon C James public relations team, the Rural Communities Expansion Project “brings staff directly to the schools to help STEM teachers develop curricula and hands-on activities to better engage their students and keep up with the ever-changing science standards.”

Rural Communities Expansion Project “has impacted more than 600 teachers and 14,000 students from 32 schools in 13 districts where opportunities for high-quality STEM professional development were once limited,” the press release stated.

In 2012, the Arizona Science Center launched the Rural Communities Expansion Project with grant funding from the APS Foundation.

The Rural Communities Expansion Project also operates in the Prescott, Humboldt, Holbrook, Sedona, Winslow, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Verde Valley, Florence, and Saddle Mountain, Deer Valley, Crane Elementary and Yuma Elementary school districts.

For more information on Arizona Science Center’s programs for educators, visit azscience.org/educators.

Contact
