Camp Verde council to consider change to procurement protocols
CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde’s 2019-20 budget includes about $500,000 toward Capital Improvements projects.
Wednesday, the town’s council will discuss project priorities for the year, as well as standardized policies and procedures relating to the town’s acquisition of goods and services.
Wednesday’s work session will be an opportunity for council to consider protocols “to ensure that all goods and services are properly authorized,” according to council’s Aug. 14 agenda packet.
According to one of the agenda packet’s attachment, council will explore approval levels and processes, including contracts and agreements, support requirements, bids and change orders.
The change to policies, according to Town Manager Russ Martin, “would involve a little more council interaction with the process.”
According to the proposed list of procurement policies, council would need to approve any contract change for any individual item that cost $50,000 or 15% of the original contract award price, whichever is less.
Council will also meet Friday to discuss water settlement negotiations with the Yavapai-Apache Nation and a possible purchase of the Camp Verde Water System.
Friday’s meeting is expected to go into executive session, according to council’s Aug. 16 agenda.
At this time, the town has not enacted a plan to purchase the water company, Martin said.
“I still think it’s an ‘if,’” Martin said.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, and at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106. The meeting’s agenda can be found at campverde.az.gov. For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.
-- Bill Helm
