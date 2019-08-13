OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 13
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Casting call for celebration of Christmas

Staff report
August 13, 2019

COTTONWOOD – EF Productions will present the 25th annual Celebration of Christmas from Dec. 6-9 at C3 Church in Cottonwood.

This Christmas production is a Broadway-style musical production that is a cross between Charles Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’.

Produced by Mikel Swank & EF Productions, Celebration of Christmas will include a cast and crew of more than 100 people, as well as a live orchestra

An open casting call for anyone interested in participating will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 in the auditorium at C3 Church, located two blocks west of Mingus Union High School at 1580 E. Fir St.

Auditions include speaking parts, non-speaking parts for extras, singing, and dance. Participants should come prepared for their audition for acting, singing, and dancing.

Anyone interested in the many technical crews should also stop by during the casting call times to meet with the directors and producer.

To register, download scripts, listen to music, or more information visit efproductions.org.

Call backs will take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The official production kickoff meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. This is a mandatory meeting for all cast and crew.

The cast will be announced and scripts and rehearsal schedules will be issued. Rehearsals will begin that week.

For more information, call the production office at 928-634-3034, ext. 102 Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

-- Bill Helm

