Casting call for celebration of Christmas
COTTONWOOD – EF Productions will present the 25th annual Celebration of Christmas from Dec. 6-9 at C3 Church in Cottonwood.
This Christmas production is a Broadway-style musical production that is a cross between Charles Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’.
Produced by Mikel Swank & EF Productions, Celebration of Christmas will include a cast and crew of more than 100 people, as well as a live orchestra
An open casting call for anyone interested in participating will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 in the auditorium at C3 Church, located two blocks west of Mingus Union High School at 1580 E. Fir St.
Auditions include speaking parts, non-speaking parts for extras, singing, and dance. Participants should come prepared for their audition for acting, singing, and dancing.
Anyone interested in the many technical crews should also stop by during the casting call times to meet with the directors and producer.
To register, download scripts, listen to music, or more information visit efproductions.org.
Call backs will take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The official production kickoff meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. This is a mandatory meeting for all cast and crew.
The cast will be announced and scripts and rehearsal schedules will be issued. Rehearsals will begin that week.
For more information, call the production office at 928-634-3034, ext. 102 Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
-- Bill Helm
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Wayne See, 1923 - 2019
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood: North Main going on 'road diet'
- Cottonwood council approves rate revisions for Rec Center
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Plans move forward for county jail in Prescott
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
13
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...