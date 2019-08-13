OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 13
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Highway 260 cleanup this Saturday

Staff report
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 12:20 p.m.

The Verde Village Property Owners Association will have their quarterly Highway 260 cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 7 a.m.

They will meet at the Hillside Community Church across the highway from the fire station.

The two-mile section of highway runs from milepost 207 to 209. They will provide grabbers and nailsticks.

The state highway department provides bags and vests.

It is recommended that volunteers bring their own water. Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

“Come out and help your friends and neighbors keep the area clean and beautiful,” said organizer Mal Otterson, who can be reached at 928-634-9785.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Highway 260 cleanup this weekend
Verde Village volunteers clean 2 miles of Highway 260
Highway 260 Cleanup
VVPOA sponsors SR 260 cleanup
Letters: Great job by all on highway cleanup

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
13
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News