Highway 260 cleanup this Saturday

The Verde Village Property Owners Association will have their quarterly Highway 260 cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 7 a.m.



They will meet at the Hillside Community Church across the highway from the fire station.



The two-mile section of highway runs from milepost 207 to 209. They will provide grabbers and nailsticks.

The state highway department provides bags and vests.



It is recommended that volunteers bring their own water. Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

“Come out and help your friends and neighbors keep the area clean and beautiful,” said organizer Mal Otterson, who can be reached at 928-634-9785.