Highway 260 cleanup this Saturday
The Verde Village Property Owners Association will have their quarterly Highway 260 cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 7 a.m.
They will meet at the Hillside Community Church across the highway from the fire station.
The two-mile section of highway runs from milepost 207 to 209. They will provide grabbers and nailsticks.
The state highway department provides bags and vests.
It is recommended that volunteers bring their own water. Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts.
“Come out and help your friends and neighbors keep the area clean and beautiful,” said organizer Mal Otterson, who can be reached at 928-634-9785.
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Wayne See, 1923 - 2019
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood: North Main going on 'road diet'
- Cottonwood council approves rate revisions for Rec Center
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Plans move forward for county jail in Prescott
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
13
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...