Jerome accident turns fatal

The driver in Monday's rollover along State Route 89A near Jerome was pronounced dead later at a nearby hospital.

He was transported Monday afternoon, according to DPS Trooper Jonathan Montes.

Preliminary reports were that, for an unknown reason, the man was possibly ejected from his vehicle, the officer said.

DPS said they had no other information at this time.

Jerome Fire and Medical and Verde Valley Ambulance responded to the accident, which occurred on a part of SR89A about a mile outside of town on a sharp curve near the old Verde Mine at about 2 p.m. Monday.