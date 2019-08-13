Jerome Elks step up to buy new clothes for area children
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 11:50 a.m.
On Aug. 4, the Jerome Elks Lodge No.1361 clothed 16 children from the Verde Valley area.
The children were met at Walmart and each family of children were teamed with one or two Elks members for the shopping spree. When each child had made their purchases, another Elks member provided each with a backpack filled with school supplies.
The children are Tyler Aney, Jaxon Aney and Ryen Toth.
Danielle Capitano, Elks member Bill Weeks and Jann Capitano were among those who assisted.
Most Read
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Wayne See, 1923 - 2019
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood: North Main going on 'road diet'
- Cottonwood council approves rate revisions for Rec Center
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Plans move forward for county jail in Prescott
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
13
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...