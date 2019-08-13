Jerome Elks step up to buy new clothes for area children

On Aug. 4, the Jerome Elks Lodge No.1361 clothed 16 children from the Verde Valley area.

The children were met at Walmart and each family of children were teamed with one or two Elks members for the shopping spree. When each child had made their purchases, another Elks member provided each with a backpack filled with school supplies.

The children are Tyler Aney, Jaxon Aney and Ryen Toth.

Danielle Capitano, Elks member Bill Weeks and Jann Capitano were among those who assisted.